Vikings up 14-3 over Giants at halftime

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold began his NFL career playing home games at MetLife Stadium and he’s looked right at home in his return to his old stomping grounds.

Darnold finished the first half 13-of-14 for 151 yards and a touchdown and the Vikings lead the Giants 14-3 after 30 minutes of play. Darnold’s lone incompletion came just before halftime and his touchdown came on a three-yard toss to Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson had a 44-yard catch to set up that score and he has three catches for 50 yards in his first game since signing his new contract this offseason. Jordan Addison also has three catches and Aaron Jones ran for a touchdown in his Vikings debut.

The early results back up Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace’s belief that the Giants weren’t up to the task of beating his team, but Pace did his best to help the Giants out by picking up a personal foul for a strike to the head of a Giants player during a post-play scrum. The Giants offense continued their trend of not being able to do much with the ball, however, and the Vikings will open the second half with a chance to stretch their lead.