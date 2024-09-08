 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings up 14-3 over Giants at halftime

  
Published September 8, 2024 02:28 PM

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold began his NFL career playing home games at MetLife Stadium and he’s looked right at home in his return to his old stomping grounds.

Darnold finished the first half 13-of-14 for 151 yards and a touchdown and the Vikings lead the Giants 14-3 after 30 minutes of play. Darnold’s lone incompletion came just before halftime and his touchdown came on a three-yard toss to Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson had a 44-yard catch to set up that score and he has three catches for 50 yards in his first game since signing his new contract this offseason. Jordan Addison also has three catches and Aaron Jones ran for a touchdown in his Vikings debut.

The early results back up Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace’s belief that the Giants weren’t up to the task of beating his team, but Pace did his best to help the Giants out by picking up a personal foul for a strike to the head of a Giants player during a post-play scrum. The Giants offense continued their trend of not being able to do much with the ball, however, and the Vikings will open the second half with a chance to stretch their lead.