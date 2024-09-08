 Skip navigation
kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Vikings up 21-3 after Sam Darnold’s second TD pass

  
Published September 8, 2024 02:44 PM

Two of the Vikings’ biggest offseason additions have helped them take a commanding lead over the Giants in the third quarter.

Quarterback Sam Darnold hooked up with wide receiver Jalen Nailor for a 21-yard touchdown pass to cap the opening drive of the third quarter with his second scoring pass of the game. The Vikings now lead the Giants 21-3 at MetLife Stadium.

Running back Aaron Jones, who also joined the team as a free agent, ran twice for 31 yards on the two plays before Nailor’s score. Jones also ran for the first Vikings touchdown of the game in the first half.

Jones has eight carries for 53 yards and the Giants will need things to turn on a dime to avoid a season-opening home loss.