Vikings waive NaJee Thompson, sign OL Matt Cindric

Cornerback Najee Thompson has been sidelined by a knee injury this summer and he lost his spot on the Vikings roster for the same reason on Wednesday.

The team announced that Thompson has been waived with an injury designation. He will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

Thompson signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent last year and had seven tackles and a fumble recovery while playing special teams in 15 games.

Mekhi Blackmon went down with a torn ACL early in camp and the injuries at corner have led the Vikings to add several players to the position group this summer.

In addition to waiving Thompson Wednesday, the Vikings also announced that they have signed offensive lineman Matt Cindric and waived tackle Jeremy Flax with an injury designation.