 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkrookierecyds_240821.jpg
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
nbc_csu_robinson_240821.jpg
Projecting Robinson’s role in Cardinals’ defense
nbc_csu_harrisonjr_240821.jpg
ARI will plan ‘entire offense’ around Harrison Jr.

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkrookierecyds_240821.jpg
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
nbc_csu_robinson_240821.jpg
Projecting Robinson’s role in Cardinals’ defense
nbc_csu_harrisonjr_240821.jpg
ARI will plan ‘entire offense’ around Harrison Jr.

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings waive NaJee Thompson, sign OL Matt Cindric

  
Published August 21, 2024 04:47 PM

Cornerback Najee Thompson has been sidelined by a knee injury this summer and he lost his spot on the Vikings roster for the same reason on Wednesday.

The team announced that Thompson has been waived with an injury designation. He will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

Thompson signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent last year and had seven tackles and a fumble recovery while playing special teams in 15 games.

Mekhi Blackmon went down with a torn ACL early in camp and the injuries at corner have led the Vikings to add several players to the position group this summer.

In addition to waiving Thompson Wednesday, the Vikings also announced that they have signed offensive lineman Matt Cindric and waived tackle Jeremy Flax with an injury designation.