Vikings will release RB Alexander Mattison

Last year, the Vikings chose running back Alexander Mattison over Dalvin Cook. This year, they’re moving on from Mattison.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Vikings informed Mattison on Thursday that he’ll be released.

In 2023, Mattison signed a two-year, $7 million deal. His $3.3 million base salary in 2024 includes $2.75 million in fully-guaranteed money. They’ll be on the hook for that amount, less whatever he earns elsewhere.

The Vikings are surely hoping Mattison will earn that much somewhere else, or close to it. That’s why they’re doing it now. They want him to be on the market early in the process.

The contract includes no trigger that would have forced them to move now in order to avoid cash obligations or to minimize cap consequences. They’re banking on an offset by giving someone else a chance to sign him.

In 2023, he had 700 rushing yards on 180 carries, good for an average of 3.9 yards per attempt. He added 192 yards on 30 receptions.

The move makes Ty Chandler the best option on the roster. It also puts the Vikings in play to add one or more running backs in free agency or the draft.