Vikings won’t begin G.M. search until after the draft

The Vikings have not started their search for a permanent General Manager to replace Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

The team fired Adofo-Mensah on Jan. 30, naming Rob Brzezinski as the interim G.M.

During the NFL’s spring meetings last week, Vikings owner Mark Wilf laid out the structure of the search.

He said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN, that a “small, tight group” would advise the Wilf family on the decision, with “input” from coach Kevin O’Connell and chief operating officer Andrew Miller. A “third-party” will also participate in the search, although Wilf said the team won’t use a search firm or a formal consultant.

Instead, the Vikings will contract with a service to reduce an initial list of candidates.

The team won’t begin interviews until after the April 23-25 draft, with Brzezinski, a longtime executive vice president with the Vikings, helping O’Connell run the show.

“He’s done an outstanding job in terms of in the building, building consensus, strategy,” Wilf said, via Seifter.