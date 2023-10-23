Von Miller back on Bills’ practice report with knee injury

Bills edge rusher Von Miller played only six snaps Sunday, none in the second half. Coach Sean McDermott did not indicate Miller had a setback, but Miller was back on the injury report Monday.

The Bills did not practice but were required to put out an injury report ahead of their Thursday night game against the Bucs.

Miller was estimated as limited with a knee injury/veteran rest.

He was last on the report in Week 5 when he was questionable after three limited practices. Miller played 20 snaps in Week 5 against the Jaguars and 27 against the Giants in Week 6.

Miller said after the game that he was “good.”

Quarterback Josh Allen (right shoulder) was estimated a full participant.

Tight end Dawson Knox, who needs wrist surgery, tight end Quintin Morris (ankle) and linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) were listed as non-participants.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (toe) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (back) were limited.