Von Miller: Bills made “right decision” making me inactive last week

Von Miller experienced something new when the Bills faced the Patriots in Week 17.

Miller was a healthy scratch after recording three tackles and three quarterback hits in his first 11 appearances of the season and said in the days leading up to the game that he felt like he was close to breaking through after a long recovery from last season’s knee injury. On Thursday, Miller said he thinks the Bills made the “right decision” because his play was not up to the level he’s set for himself.

“I’m my biggest critic and from my standpoint, I wasn’t playing up to the standard,” Miller said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News.

Miller said he does not know if he will be back in the lineup for Sunday night’s game against the Dolphins. He has $10.71 million in guaranteed salary on the books for 2024.