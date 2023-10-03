Von Miller: If I was a betting man, I’d expect to see me play in London

Word last week was that Bills edge rusher Von Miller plans to practice this week and he’s got eyes on doing more than that.

Miller discussed his plans for the week on the latest episode of The Voncast and said that he’s looking to make the most of the one padded practice that the team will have before flying to London on Thursday night. Miller said he thinks he needs to look “amazing” in that practice in order to get a spot in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars and that he believes he will look good enough to get the green light.

“I don’t know if the fans can expect to see me yet, but if I was a betting man I would say yeah, you can expect to see Von Miller in London,” Miller said.

Given how good their defense has looked the last two weeks, the Bills may take more of a long-range view about Miller’s return date but Wednesday’s practice should provide a better hint about the intentions for this week in Buffalo.