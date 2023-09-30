Von Miller plans to practice next week

Bills pass rusher Von Miller is getting close to returning from last year’s torn ACL.

Miller plans to return to practice next week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Under NFL rules, the Bills would then have 21 days to either activate Miller or put him on injured reserve.

Miller suffered the knee injury last year on Thanksgiving and had indicated during the offseason that he hoped to play in Week One. That didn’t happen, but it appears that he’s almost ready to go, and his presence would provide a boost to the Bills.