Dolphins “not for sale” after Stephen Ross rejects $10 billion offer

Yes, the value of NFL franchises continues to skyrocket.

Via Safid Deen of USA Today, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross recently rejected a $10 billion offer for the team.

The transaction also would have included Hard Rock Stadium and the F1 Miami race.

Ross declined because he wants to keep the assets in his family. ESPN.com separately reported that the Dolphins are not for sale.

He had been in talks to sell minority stakes in both the Dolphins and the F1 race to hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin, at a total valuation in excess of $7 billion.

Ross became controlling owner of the Dolphins in 2009. Bruce Beal had been the presumed successor. That changed in the aftermath of the 2022 tampering fiasco; that same year, Ross named his daughter, Jennifer, as his successor in the annual designation made to the league.