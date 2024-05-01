 Skip navigation
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?

May 1, 2024 11:50 AM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss why the Bengals' Jermaine Burton and the Steelers' Roman Wilson are most likely to go from late-round draft pick to standout starting wideout like Puka Nacua did.
nbc_simms_nextbijanrobinson_240501.jpg
2:48
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
nbc_simms_nextstroud_240501.jpg
3:11
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
nbc_simms_defensiverookie_240501.jpg
4:51
Eagles’ Mitchell a sleeper pick for 2025 NFL DROY
nbc_simms_favoritepicks_240429.jpg
37:09
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_draftleftovers_240429.jpg
13:46
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
nbc_simms_draftkingsoroyodds_240429.jpg
4:19
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds
nbc_simms_qbrecap_240429.jpg
26:21
How Penix Jr., Nix, McCarthy will adjust to NFL
nbc_csu_penixv3_240425.jpg
3:13
Falcons pull a stunner by picking Penix Jr.
nbc_csu_broncosbonix_240425.jpg
3:40
Nix at No. 12 is a ‘great pick’ for the Broncos
nbc_csu_vikingsmccarthy_240425.jpg
2:27
McCarthy’s maturity will help Vikings
nbc_simms_commandersdanielsV2_240425.jpg
2:59
Daniels’ explosiveness a great asset for WAS
nbc_csu_patriotdrakev2_240425.jpg
2:44
Maye will be a ‘project’ with Patriots
