Walter Payton Man of the Year changes rules to ensure compliance with nonprofit laws

The NFL has changed its rules for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year to ensure the charities founded by the players it honors are following nonprofit laws, Jason Wolf of the Arizona Republic reports.

“In 2025, compliance with federal and state charitable requirements will be a prerequisite before clubs submit their nominee and his associated charity for the national Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award,” Alexia Gallagher, the NFL’s vice president of philanthropy and executive director of the NFL Foundation, said in a statement to Wolf.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who won the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, is the last recipient whose charity was legally compliant at the time of his award. His Faith Fight Finish Foundation is a charitable project backed by the Edward Charles Foundation, which spent 93 cents of every dollar on charity the previous three years, according to federal tax records obtained by Wolf

A five-part series by Wolf exposed widespread waste and mismanagement among nonprofits founded by Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winners, some of which spend less than 50 cents of every dollar on actual charity. It’s often because players and their families lack sufficient nonprofit guidance and education, per Wolf.

The NFL’s executive vice president of player operations, Troy Vincent, was the 2002 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. He recently learned from Wolf that his nonprofit had its corporate status revoked more than a decade ago.

In addition, the past two Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winners, Cam Heyward and Arik Armstead, had charities that were noncompliant with nonprofit laws, per Wolf. Armstead’s charity since has rectified its status, complying with nonprofit laws.

Vincent replied to the link to Wolf’s story, writing, “Appreciate Jason’s effort to make things right with good results.”