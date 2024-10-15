Wan’Dale Robinson: We feel like we let defense down

The Giants outgained the Bengals on Sunday night, but they fell short in a more important metric.

When the clock ran out, the Bengals had a 17-7 win to take home to Cincinnati and the Giants were left to explain why they weren’t able to come up with a win on their home field. Two missed field goals, two failed fourth down conversions and an interception did much of the heavy lifting on that front and the sum left wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to say that the offense felt they wasted a strong defensive performance.

“They don’t really say too much about it or anything, but just internally, we feel like we let those guys down,’’ Robinson said on Monday, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “I feel like they played a helluva game, and we just didn’t go out there and put up enough points for those guys. There’s no blame or anything like that. It’s football. There could be one game when we’re clicking and they might not be clicking the way that they want. We’re one big team, and everybody holds each other accountable. There’s no blame to go around.’’

The Giants had a strong offensive performance against the Seahawks in Week Five, but the rest of their outings bear a strong resemblance to what they did on Sunday. Should that continue to be the case, the defense may reach a point where they’re less understanding of the offense’s inability to get things going.