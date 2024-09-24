 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Washington takes 14-7 lead on Austin Ekeler’s touchdown run

  
Published September 23, 2024 09:01 PM

Austin Ekeler had only 10 carries for 48 yards in the Commanders’ first two games.

He has a 24-yard touchdown tonight.

Ekeler’s run behind Nick Allegretti has given the Commanders a 14-7 lead with 11:31 left in the second quarter.

He has two carries for 32 yards.

The Commanders went 62 yards on seven plays on their second possession after going 70 yards on 10 carries on their opening drive.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is 5-of-6 for 79 yards.