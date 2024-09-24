Washington takes 14-7 lead on Austin Ekeler’s touchdown run

Austin Ekeler had only 10 carries for 48 yards in the Commanders’ first two games.

He has a 24-yard touchdown tonight.

Ekeler’s run behind Nick Allegretti has given the Commanders a 14-7 lead with 11:31 left in the second quarter.

He has two carries for 32 yards.

The Commanders went 62 yards on seven plays on their second possession after going 70 yards on 10 carries on their opening drive.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is 5-of-6 for 79 yards.