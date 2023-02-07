 Skip navigation
Wednesday's PFT Live has a strong 49ers vibe

  
Published February 7, 2023 05:45 PM
nbc_pft_dimitroffintvw_230702
February 7, 2023 02:52 PM
Former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to reflect on what he misses most, provide insight on the challenges of being a general manager and more.

When on Radio Row, we do as the Radio Romans do.

That consists of chatting with the various guests who make the rounds. It’s a unique annual ecosystem of players, coaches, and other personalities with something to sell, and folks with a platform on which they can sell it.

We enjoy it. It gives us a chance to meet with and chat with folks we rarely otherwise see in person. And, as usual, the list of guests gets deeper as the week goes on.

During Wednesday’s PFT Live, we’ll visit with Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, and NFL legend Joe Montana.

This week only, the show airs live from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and SiriusXM 85. We’re also live at 6:00 p.m. local time in the UK and Ireland on Sky Sports NFL. The show re-airs on Peacock and SiriusXM the following day at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Tuesday’s guest list included Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, and former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff. The conversation with Dimitroff is in the video attached to this blurb .