Week 6 recap with the FNIA crew

The sixth Sunday of the 2023 NFL season has come and gone. And it was a nutty one.

Defense ruled the day in many of the games, and the last two unbeaten teams were finally beaten.

Upsets happened, injuries as well. It was a strange ending to the first third of the regular season.

We broke it all down last night from the Football Night in America desk. Join Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Maria Taylor, Matthew Berry, and yours truly on a mini-tour of the Sunday that was in the attached video.

As always, don’t watch it until after you’ve finished watching PFT Live, a full two-hour look at the day that was, which starts at the top of the hour on Peacock and SiriusXM 85.