Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What are the potential trade destinations for Stefon Diggs?

  
Published June 14, 2023 06:30 AM
June 14, 2023 08:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms revisit Stefon Diggs’ interview from Super Bowl week to gain perspective about what the WR could be frustrated about with the Bills.

In 2020, Stefon Diggs quickly and effectively tweeted his way out of Minnesota. With Diggs reporting for mandatory minicamp in Buffalo and then abruptly leaving, it’s hard not to wonder whether he wants out now, or eventually will.

So if he wants to be traded, where are the potential destinations?

There really aren’t many that stand out. He presumably would want to go to a contender. Most contenders already have more than enough receivers.

And even if a team like the Chiefs would make room for Diggs, would the Bills trade him to Kansas City? Probably not.

Buffalo would be more likely to send Diggs to the NFC. But which NFC contender would need him? The Eagles and 49ers have their receivers. The Cowboys do, too.

As Chris Simms noted during Wednesday’s PFT Live, the Giants could make plenty of sense. They need a No. 1 receiver, and they’re coached by former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

That would be spicy, for various reasons -- not the least of which is that he’d battle twice per year with his brother, Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs.

It’s still not clear that Stefon Diggs wants to be traded, or that the Bills would even entertain it. If he’s sufficiently upset to show up for mandatory minicamp and then leave, however, something needs to be repaired, now.

If not, the Bills will have to decide between playing hardball with Diggs or trading him to a new team.