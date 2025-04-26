Which teams could target Shedeur Sanders in round four?

After quarterback Shedeur Sanders wasn’t drafted in round one, most thought he would be drafted in round two. After he wasn’t drafted in round three, most think he’ll go in round four.

If that happens, where are the hot spots?

The first one that stands out is the Raiders, at the sixth pick (No. 108). They did their homework on Shedeur, and they need a long-term answer at the position.

Then there’s minority owner/majority influence Tom Brady’s relationship with Shedeur. They now have something else in common — and Brady can use that shared experience of being made to wait way too long to light a raging fire that will never be extinguished.

Two picks later, the Jets will be on the clock. The Jets have 2024 draft pick Jordan Travis, who was a Heisman finalist before suffering a serious leg injury during the 2023 college season. For now, their contenders to start are Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor.

The Eagles are a sneaky wild card at No. 111, one pick after the Jets. If they’re committed to taking the best available player, why not Shedeur? While his style is different from starter Jalen Hurts, there’s real value in snagging Shedeur this late in the process.

The same thinking applies to the 49ers at No. 113. With Brock Purdy’s long-term deal not done, what if coach Kyle Shanahan becomes intrigued by the possibility of making Shedeur into the next Purdy?

The Colts at No. 117 could make sense, since they basically have co-starters who may not coagulate as the answer.

The Steelers will be back on the clock at No. 123. While it’s clear that they expect Aaron Rodgers to show up, they need a developmental quarterback. Shedeur could be the answer.

The Rams at No. 127 also make sense. They took a fourth-round flier on Stetson Bennett two years ago. Sanders is objectively better than Bennett — and the Rams clearly need a post-Stafford answer.

We’ll see how it goes. Round four starts soon. If Sanders is still on the board when round five starts, one of the nuttiest stories in draft history will be even nuttier.