Why is Rashee Rice’s case being delayed?

On July 17, Vikings receiver Jordan Addison resolved a DUI citation by pleading guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge, with no jail time. He’ll miss the first three games of the regular season.

On July 17, Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice pleaded guilty to a pair of felonies arising from a street racing crash that was caught on video, and that caused multiple injuries. He’ll serve 30 days and spend five years on probation. And he’ll be on the field for at least the first four games of the season, because his disciplinary hearing won’t happen until September 30.

It makes no sense. And it’s making some wonder whether someone wants Rice to be available for a quartet of high-profile Kansas City games to start the season. From Week 1 against the Chargers in Brazil on YouTube to Week 2 against the Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox to Week 3 against the Giants on NBC’s Sunday Night Football to Week 4 against the Ravens at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, Rice is now good to go.

Given that his hearing will happen on Tuesday, September 30, he’ll most likely be available for Week 5, a Monday night visit to Jacksonville on ESPN and ABC.

As one league source observed, it usually doesn’t work this way. With the player pleading guilty in the offseason, there’s usually an urgency to finalize his discipline and have it begin before Week 1.

“Maybe I’m a conspiracy theorist,” the source said, “but this is odd.”

Added the source, “You hardly ever see players get suspended in season unless they did something in season like a drug test or something.”

Here, there’s no dispute. Rice pleaded guilty. The question is only the extent of the punishment. Why didn’t the league expedite the case?

If all else fails, put him on paid leave until the case is resolved, and give him credit for the games he misses after the final punishment is issued.

At a time when many think the league favors the Chiefs, situations like this will not become evidence to the contrary. If anything, it looks like the dominos have fallen in a way to ensure that Rice will be available for four, and likely five, high-profile games to be played on YouTube, CBS, NBC, Fox, and ESPN/ABC.