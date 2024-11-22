 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Anderson: “I know I’m playing” vs. Titans

  
Published November 22, 2024 03:17 PM

After missing the last two games with an ankle injury, Texans defensive end Will Anderson is set to return for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

I know I’m playing,” Anderson said Friday, via Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle.

Anderson suffered the injury in the first quarter of Houston’s Week 9 loss to the Jets. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

“I’m excited to be back,” Anderson said. “Just to be back out there with the guys. I was trying my best to hurry up and get back. I’m good now.”

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Anderson has recorded 7.5 sacks with 11 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits in nine games this season. He’s also recorded a pass defensed and a fumble recovery.

Houston’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.