Will Anderson: “I know I’m playing” vs. Titans

After missing the last two games with an ankle injury, Texans defensive end Will Anderson is set to return for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

“I know I’m playing,” Anderson said Friday, via Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle.

Anderson suffered the injury in the first quarter of Houston’s Week 9 loss to the Jets. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

“I’m excited to be back,” Anderson said. “Just to be back out there with the guys. I was trying my best to hurry up and get back. I’m good now.”

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Anderson has recorded 7.5 sacks with 11 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits in nine games this season. He’s also recorded a pass defensed and a fumble recovery.

Houston’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.