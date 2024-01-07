Will Andy Reid retire after the 2023 season?

A question emerged prior to Super Bowl LVII regarding whether it would be the final game of Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s career. After the confetti landed, Reid told Peter King that Reid will not be retiring.

Here we are, closing in on the end of another NFL season. Reid will be 66 in March. It’s fair to once again ask whether he’ll return for another year.

He hasn’t said anything publicly about it, yet. It would be foolish for the team and members of the current coaching staff and potential external candidates to replace Reid to not be considering the possibility — unless and until there’s definitive word from Reid that he’s returning for 2024.

It’s possible he’s already made a decision. It’s possible the decision will hinge on whether the Chiefs make another run deep into the postseason, perhaps back to the Super Bowl. It’s possible that the players needs to realize this might be it for Reid, in order to access the motivation to have things finally fall together in a way that, to date, they haven’t — especially offensively.

Regardless, as we pay attention to the various places where an involuntary coaching change is expected as soon as tonight, it’s important to have on the radar screen a small blip as to the possibility that Big Red will pack up his Hall of Fame credentials, his two Super Bowl wins, and walk off into the sunset.