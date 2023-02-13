FMIA Super Bowl LVII: The “Corn Dog” That Won It All For Kansas City

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think the Eagles will be back. Often. That is a team with a 41-year-old coach and a 24-year-old low-ego franchise quarterback and a 47-year-old GM, and Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts and Howie Roseman will be sure to build this team to last.

2. I think I wouldn’t forget Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo if I were Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, the last man with a coaching opening—assuming Shane Steichen takes the Colts job.

3. I think New Orleans is the perfect place for Derek Carr.

4. I think it’s impossible to see and hear the telecast of the game in the press box, but I did note something that Andrew Marchand of the New York Post used in his review of the game , and it’s a plus in color man Greg Olsen’s column. When running back Jerick McKinnon sprinted around the left corner for the end zone inside of two minutes, and the Eagles were going to let him score, Olsen called out, “He’s got to get down!” And McKinnon, as if on cue, did. Kansas City was able to bleed most of the clock, kick a chippy field goal and win. Had McKinnon scored, Philly would have had enough time to mount a drive to, perhaps, tie or win.

5. I think in all the years I’ve covered the league, 39 of them, I’ve never seen a better, more sincere speech for winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year than the one Dak Prescott gave Thursday. It was beautiful. The everlasting influence of his late mother and his devotion to do something fruitful to commemorate his brother’s life after he committed suicide both show the kind of person he is. The NFL absolutely got Man of the Year right this year.

6. I think Wright Thompson’s ESPN.com story about Joe Montana is the best thing I’ve read about football in years . It traces his family history back to great-grandfather Giuseppi Montani (yes, with an “i”), born in Italy in 1865, who came over and established roots in Monongahela, Pa., a steel town outside of Pittsburgh. If you have even a passing interest in Montana, Tom Brady, football history, or the Niners, this will be an essential piece for your better understanding of any or all of them.

7. I think the opening and the closing of the story are just so perfect. I will not give away the end; you need to read the story to make it understandable. But the lede, you can read this. It presages so much about Montana and the story, and about the love of family we all want to have till the day we die—which Thompson does a lovely job of documenting. Writes Thompson:



My late father bought me a Joe Montana jersey when I was a boy. Home red with white stripes. I don’t remember when he gave it to me, or why, but I’ll never forget the way the mesh sleeves felt against my arms. The last time I visited my mom, I looked for it in her closets. She said it’d been put away somewhere. On trips home I half expect to still see my dad sitting at the head of the long dining room table, papers strewn, working on a brief or a closing argument. He was an ambitious man who had played quarterback in high school and loved what that detail told people about him -- here, friends, was a leader, a winner, a person his peers trusted most in moments when they needed something extraordinary. Lots of young men like my father play high school quarterback, roughly 16,000 starters in America each year. Only 746 men have ever played the position in the modern NFL and just 35 of them are in the Hall of Fame. What my father knew when he gave me that jersey was that only one of them was Joe Montana.

Tom Brady Sr., bought his son, Tommy, a No. 16 jersey once, too. They sat in the upper deck of Candlestick Park together on Sundays. They looked down onto the field and dreamed. Tommy enrolled as a freshman at Michigan the year Joe Montana retired from football. Forced out of the game by injuries, Montana left as the unquestioned greatest of all time. His reputation had been bought in blood and preceded him like rose petals. Everybody knew. But over time the boy who sat in the upper deck idolizing Montana delivered on his own dreams and built his own reputation. Here, friends, was a threat. The boy, of course, went on to win his own Super Bowls. A fourth, a fifth, a sixth and a seventh. Parents now buy their children No. 12 jerseys because there can only be one unquestioned greatest of all time. No. 16 is no longer what it once was. Joe Montana now must be something else.

“Does it bug you?” I ask.

“Not really,” Montana says.

He sits at his desk and taps his fingers on his thumb, counting, keeping track of odds and evens. Placid on the surface, churning beneath the waves.

“You start thinking,” he says, his voice trailing off.

“I wish ...”

When I read that, having talked to Montana a number of times over the years, I thought it was just perfect. That end of the lede, that’s him.

Bonus Q&A with Wright Thompson

We spoke Saturday morning by phone, starting with the topic that’s garnered the most media attention—the fact that Montana is not close with the guy, Brady, who grew up loving the Niners and loving him. At one point, Thompson said a very prescient thing—that the story needed to be a profile of the next 30 years of Tom Brady’s life. Meaning: At points over the next decades, Brady’s going to feel some of the same emotions as the Patrick Mahomeses and Whoevers replace him as the biggest stars in the NFL universe.



FMIA: Do you think Joe is hurt by the quasi-chilly relationship with Brady, or bemused?

Thompson: “I think he is 85 percent bemused and 15 percent hurt, probably. I mean, that’s an absurd calculation of course. Mostly, he has a very complicated feeling inside that he had a superpower stripped away. I think he has a very complicated relationship to what he misses about those years in his life and how they manifest themselves. He’s probably looking for shorthand and for simplified boxes to put these complex ideas into and I think Tom Brady is perfect-sized box. I don’t think it’s Brady at all. This isn’t a story about a guy getting passed by another guy. It’s a story about aging and regret and what you get and what you give … The only real question that matters to being a human being on planet Earth is about what you build and what you watch get torn down. You know. Ozymandias is real. You know?”

Note: “Ozymandias” is not a term I’ve ever used, and I actually had to look it up. (I’m saving you the work.) It comes from a sonnet written by the English poet Percy Shelley in 1818, about a person once famous and respected who has been forgotten.

FMIA: How do you feel about Joe now, after wearing his jersey as a kid and now after investing all this time in this story?

Thompson: “He is a complex, fascinating dude. I hope when I’m 66, my family looks like his looks like. I don’t care about the money and the travel. I just mean these are a group of human beings who have been through something and not only survived it but come out unbroken and like to be around each other and all. When I’m 66, and have my kids and grandkids circling around, I would like it to feel something like this. Which is a… That’s not how I felt about him when I started working on this story. I mean, when I started, he was Joe F---ing Montana. Capital J, capital F, capital M.”

FMIA: That’s the wonderful part of the story—you got into the humanity of the person. Don’t you think in some ways he’s just like his [Italian] grandparents and great-grandparents, that what gives him the most joy is those meals and trips with his kids and grandkids?

Thompson: “And this idea that he and his wife look at each other like, ‘We did this.’ It’s so cool for them. You know? Since Giuseppe Montani got on that boat, what he wanted was this now. Not the four Super Bowls, but a family with deep roots to carry on the traditions, who still respect and celebrate the old ways, who still put the family at the center of the everyday experience.”

8. I think it’s good to sit with your thoughts sometimes about stories like that, and thoughts of the historical significance of Joe Montana. He’s truly one on the short list of all-time greats, and the incredible success and staying power of Tom Brady cannot erase Montana’s meaning in this game.

9. I think congrats go to A.J. Green on retirement. He had a very good career in Cincinnati and Arizona. Hard for me to think he’s a Hall of Fame player. I’ve sat in Hall of Fame meetings and heard the arguments pro and con for Andre Johnson for two years, for Torry Holt for nine years, for Reggie Wayne for four years, and none have made it. (They all might, but it’s been a slog.) On the outside looking in: Hines Ward, with 273 more catches and 15 more TDs than Green, can’t get much traction, even though he’s the best blocking wide receiver of this century as well as a 1,000-catch player. And Steve Smith is better than Green across the board (304 more catches, 4,217 more yards), and he wasn’t a finalist this year. In Green’s last six years, he had but one 1,000-yard season. Green is likely to be a member of the Hall of Very Good.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. MMQB Alum of the Week: Robert Klemko, now of The Washington Post, found a retired Memphis police officer who theorized why the rogue officers did what they did in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, and wrote a piece on the policing with Emily Davies.

b. Wrote Klemko and Davies:



The former officer described a unit devoid of middle managers who might temper the impulses of inexperienced officers. Instead, the unit was staffed with officers who had less than 10 years on the job, owing to an officer shortage and work schedules that shifted day to day, discouraging older officers from applying. The former officer said officers were asked to police violence-plagued neighborhoods, and given informal permission to engage in car chase scenarios forbidden by department policy.

… When the footage of the Nichols beating was released, the former officer said he was sickened by what he saw on the video, not only for its brutality, but because he understood how the officers became capable of it. He said he had been shot at three times in his last 18 months as a member of the Scorpion unit and sought therapy as a result. He had felt the urge in the past to strike a suspect guilty of an egregious crime beyond what was necessary to subdue him, but held back.

His team had the kind of veteran officers who warned one another when they sensed someone was getting tunnel vision and close to losing control. Scorpion Team 1, the team involved in the Nichols beating, did not have that chemistry or proper supervision, the officer said, and it spiraled out of control.

“I believe these guys are 100 percent criminally responsible, but 90 percent personally responsible,” he said of the accused officers. “The department is responsible for that other 10 percent.”

c. On the subject of the Roberto Clemente, Hank Aaron and Jackie Robinson children’s books being removed from the shelves of Duval County (Fla.) schools: There’s now some pushback from the school system, saying the books are not being permanently removed but rather are among books being checked that content is suitable for young readers. What isn’t suitable is hiding the truth of the lives of three American sports heroes—that they were subject to discrimination and prejudice in much of their young lives, and then as professional athletes. There is zero sense in sanitizing history by keeping these books from the eyes of young readers. The longer the books are away from kids, the worse it is for the “educators” doing the banning.

d. You’re a good man, Sean Farrell .

e. We should all have such good and lifelong friends.

f. Story of the Week: Tracey Tully of The New York Times on a woman in New Jersey who couldn’t bear the thought of losing the home she grew up in … and, well, it got pretty complicated and awful from there .

g. A brilliant person. An Ivy League degree. Financial problems. Desperation. Cancer. Arson. You know, just the usual story in an idyllic New Jersey town. Eve Morawski crumbled as her life did.

h. Wrote Tully:



The day of the fire Ms. Morawski lit five matches at strategic points on the first, second and third floors of the house, according to a police report.

Then she walked to the basement, “laid down on a couch and proceeded to stab herself with a knife four times in the chest,” a detective wrote. Neighbors watched as she was taken out on a stretcher and rushed to a hospital.

i. Paul Giamatti in the hokey Verizon commercials just seems … weird?

j. How good is Steve Hartman? I mean, really, how good?

k. The CBS News America-wanderer found an old man in Geraldine, Ala., who did nice things for needy people, anonymously, for years before he died. Tears will fall in this 2.5-minute story.

l. “Do you ever have anybody that can’t pay for their medicine?”

m. “All the time.”

n. Noble NFL Player of the Week: Mike Utley, the Detroit Lions lineman paralyzed a generation ago, is as feisty and optimistic as ever , as Dave Boling of The Spokesman-Review of Spokane reports.

o. Utley was paralyzed in a 1991 game. He doesn’t regret his football life. And he told Boling that in the 31 years since, he has never dreamed about being in a wheelchair—although that’s where he spends his time now. Utley, whose foundation funds research for spinal cord patients, is sanguine about his fate, but he knows he needs a good attitude to live a long life. Wrote Boling:



“I make light of things, but it is hard,” he said. “You need to look in the mirror every day and be yourself, and keep good people around you. People say it’s about the journey and you (have to) enjoy the journey.”

Utley is 57, and has been in a wheelchair longer than he was ambulatory. There’s more gray in his hair, he said, and the trademark cascade of hair down past his shoulders has been trimmed because he can no longer brush it … “All you can do is deal with what’s in front of you, play the cards you were dealt, and then be thankful for what you have. You do what you have to do to get where you want to be, and still be honorable and respectable.”

An admirable code for life. But because he’s Mike Utley, he quickly added a caveat.

“But you don’t have to be a wuss about it.”

p. Beernerdness: During a plane change at the Minnesota airport last Monday, I had a nice Hefeweizen: Ewald the Golden (Utepils Brewing, Minneapolis) came in a 16-ounce golden can and poured golden with a slight head. Nice Hefe taste, with a fruity, clove flavor. Really liked it. Light and easy to drink.

q. Coffee Place of the Week: Essence Bakery Café, on Indian School Road in Phoenix. Excellent espresso, well-formed lattes, and light egg sandwiches. Good place to work, with friendly employees.

r. I like eggs. Really like them. I could eat two sunny-side-up eggs, hash browns and two slices of wheat toast four times a week. But should I? Dani Blum of The New York Times investigates .

s. Wrote Blum:



Eggs contain vitamins B, E and D, and they’re low in saturated fat. “You get high protein for low calories,” said Bethany Doerfler, a researcher and dietitian at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. They also contain nutrients that are beneficial for your eyes and bones, Ms. Heller said.

“There’s really more pros than cons,” said Beth Czerwony, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition, adding that some eggs are enriched with omega-3 fatty acids, depending on what hens have been fed.

It’s important to examine your overall nutritional intake, rather than homing in on one component or another, Ms. Doerfler said. A breakfast that features an egg with toast and fresh fruit, for example, is far better for your heart health than a doughnut and sweetened coffee. “Eggs are getting a lot of the spotlight,” she said. “But they’re one small piece of a dietary pattern.”

t. Good in moderation, it sounds like. As so many foods are.

u. Has anyone ever told Kyrie Irving about the Abraham Lincoln quote, “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt?”

v. “Irving the victim.” That’s the funniest storyline of this, or any, NBA season.

w. I will say this about the NBA: It’s fun to have a league with owners so desperate to win. Not sure they always make smart decisions—ask the Suns in two years if they’re happy they dealt a mountain of assets for a 34-year-old megastar, Kevin Durant, who, over the last four regular seasons played 129 games and missed 150 in Brooklyn—but they sure do try to win today. The short-termness of the NBA almost demands a team like the Suns win it all this year or next year, or the trade is a failure.

x. Dan Patrick rocks. So cool to see him on the periphery of the Super Bowl last Wednesday when I was a guest on his show on a right-field deck at Scottsdale Stadium, spring training home of the Giants, overlooking the field. Cool because he has had enough of the Super Bowl mayhem at the epicenter of the game. We both must be old men, Eastwoods who are altogether okay with avoiding the noise.

y. Kudos, LeBron James, for being a great player, an all-around player, and a good person to those in need in your native Akron. I have a feeling James will put the scoring record into some other orbit, the way Tom Brady put the passing records into outer space.

z. Happy trails, Kent Somers. The terrific former Cardinals beat guy and current Arizona Republic sports columnist, 63, retires Friday. The Valley, and our business, will miss him.