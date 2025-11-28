 Skip navigation
Will free Bears-Eagles stream break the record?

  
Published November 28, 2025 10:59 AM

The third Black Friday game on Prime Video features a new twist. It will stream globally without an Amazon Prime subscription.

Given that the league stuck the landing when picking the 8-3 Bears at the 8-3 Eagles, the game itself is inherently compelling, and the outcome will be consequential to the NFC playoff picture. Will this reality, coupled with the ability of anyone/everyone to watch it for free, set a new record for streaming?

The current mark was set last Christmas, when 24.3 million watched Ravens-Texans on Netflix. (Earlier that day, 24.1 million viewed Chiefs-Steelers.)

The Netflix game was not free. And, obviously, free matters.

That said, it didn’t matter much for the Week 1 Friday night game from Brazil. Chiefs-Chargers was a disappointment, even after someone put a thumb on the scale and pushed the total viewership from 17.3 million to 19.7 million.

That’s it? A a free, worldwide stream of a game featuring the Chiefs?

We’ll find out early next week whether today’s free game on Prime Video gets to 20 million and, more importantly, whether it gets past 24.3 million.