Bears-Eagles Black Friday game will stream worldwide without a Prime subscription

Black Friday is coming. For the third straight year, that means NFL football in the afternoon.

For the first year, the NFL football game will stream on Prime Video — without a Prime subscription.

Amazon has announced that the Week 13 Black Friday Bears-Eagles will stream globally at no charge, putting it on par with the Week 1 Chiefs-Chargers game from Brazil, which was streamed for free on YouTube.

There’s an important caveat to the term “globally.” A note at the bottom of the press release states that the game will not be available “in Canada and certain other countries.” Which would tend to undercut, to some extent, the notion that it will be available “globally.”

It’s a win-win for the NFL and for Amazon. The audience will be much bigger than it would have been, if it were available only to Prime subscribers in the U.S. That’s good for the NFL, especially as the next wave of broadcast deals approaches.

Also, Amazon will be able to market to a much larger audience (presumably) its various Black Friday deals, based on past buying habits and whatever other information has been secured via online habits and/or whatever we may have said in the presence of our devices.

Bottom line? Even if you don’t have a Prime subscription (and if you don’t like in the Chicago and Philadelphia markets), you’ll be able to watch Bears-Eagles on Amazon on the day after Thanksgiving.