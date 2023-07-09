Will Giants try to extend Xavier McKinney now?

Giants safety Xavier McKinney is entering the final year of his rookie deal scheduled to make $1.754 million in base salary and count $2.670 milion against the cap. Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that “there are no indications the Giants have initiated extension talks.”

The Giants, though, could try to get something done now when McKinney doesn’t have as much leverage as he might later.

McKinney missed eight games in the regular season in 2022 after an ATV accident in Cabo during the team’s off week. He required surgery on his left hand after breaking multiple fingers and played both playoff games with a protective cast on his hand.

Duggan suggested the Giants might be able to sign McKinney to something in the range of the three-year, $36 million extension signed by Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson last year.

McKinney has played only 32 games in the three seasons since they made him a second-round choice, but his 2021 season showed his value to the Giants defense when healthy. He played all 17 games and totaled 93 tackles, five interceptions and 10 passes defensed his second season.