Will Jerry Jones stick it out with Mike McCarthy?

Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones has said he won’t fire coach Mike McCarthy during the season.

That doesn’t mean Jones won’t do it.

Fourteen years ago, Jones said he wouldn’t fire coach Wade Phillips during the season. And then he did, three days after the last time Jones said he wouldn’t.

The last time around, it was an embarrassing blowout loss at home to the Packers (and McCarthy, coincidentally) on a Sunday night that dropped the Cowboys to 1-7. This week, Dallas has the late-afternoon big-platform game on CBS against the Eagles. If the wheels happen to come off, could that be it for McCarthy?

The difference could be that, the last time around, Jones was ready to pivot eventually and inevitably from Phillips to Jason Garrett. This time around, there’s no coach-in-waiting just waiting for his chance.

Regardless, the Cowboys would slip to 3-7 with a loss today. Next up comes a Monday night home game against the Texans. Followed by a short-week visit to the Commanders and the traditional Thanksgiving home game.

While today’s game might not be the catalyst for change (barring a blowout), the end could be coming in upcoming weeks.