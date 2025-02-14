 Skip navigation
Will Jets make a play for Hendon Hooker?

  
Published February 14, 2025 09:49 AM

Jets coach Aaron Glenn decided, along with G.M. Darren Mougey, to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

So what’s next for the Jets at the most important position on the team?

They have Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis under contract for 2025. They presumably will explore other options.

During Friday’s PFT Live, Rodney Harrison had a suggestion — trade for Hendon Hooker.

A third-round pick in 2023 who was a rising star at Tennessee until he tore an ACL during his final season, Hooker has been stuck behind Jared Goff in Detroit. For the postseason, Hooker was bumped out of the No. 2 spot when Teddy Bridgewater returned after a season of coaching high-school football.

New Jets coach Aaron Glenn, who has been the defensive coordinator in Detroit for all of Hooker’s NFL career, knows Hooker as well as anyone. If he’s got “it,” Glenn will know.

Of course, if the 27-year-old Hooker has “it,” the Lions will know, too. Rodney suggested that the Lions are perhaps trying to keep Hooker’s skills and abilities under wraps while they possibly plot a future transition from Jared Goff to Hooker.

We’ll find out what Glenn and the Lions think about Hooker, if the Jets call the Lions about trading for Hooker — and if the Lions say “no way.”

That happened 19 years ago, when Sean Payton left the Cowboys to become head coach of the Saints. He called the Cowboys about trading for then-unknown Tony Romo. The Cowboys refused. During the next season, Bill Parcells benched Drew Bledsoe for Romo. And the rest is history.

We’ll see if history repeats itself, if/when the Jets call Detroit and if/when the Lions hang up the phone.