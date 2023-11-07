Will Levis named Titans starting quarterback

Will Levis has done enough.

After Levis made two starts in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel named Levis the starting quarterback going forward in his Tuesday press conference.

“We’re going to go with Will,” Vrabel said, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. “We think that’s the best opportunity for our football team right now and see where he’s at. I think Ryan will progress through here this week — I think, and [I’m] hopeful — to be a backup for us and prepare as a starter. But that’s where we’re at right now.

“I shared that with the team and had a conversation with everybody involved. So, that’s what thar’ll look like.”

Tannehill suffered an ankle sprain during the Titans’ Week 6 loss to the Ravens in London. While Malik Willis took over as the backup in that game, Levis started the Week 8 game against the Falcons after Tennessee’s bye and threw four touchdowns in a 28-23 victory. Levis then started last week’s narrow loss to the Steelers on Thursday night.

“I think that there’s clearly something there,” Vrabel said of Levis, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “We want to be able to continue to work with him and progress, and develop, and win. And that’s how you get better. You only get better by going our there and playing — especially at that position.”

Vrabel added that this week will be a significant challenge for Levis, as he’ll go against a solid Buccaneers defense on the road.

Through two games Levis, the No. 33 pick of this year’s draft, has completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 500 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

The Titans went 2-4 in the six games that Tannehill, 35, started this year. He completed 62 percent of his throws for 1,128 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

Tannehill compiled a 38-23 record as Tennessee’s starting quarterback since taking over for Marcus Mariota midway through the 2019 season. The Titans made it to the 2019 AFC Championship Game and won the AFC South in 2020 and 2021 but did not win a postseason game after 2019.