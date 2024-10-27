 Skip navigation
Will Levis officially inactive for Sunday’s game

  
Published October 27, 2024 11:56 AM

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said early in the week that he was leaning toward starting Mason Rudolph at quarterback against the Lions and that became official on Sunday.

Will Levis is inactive for the second straight week due to the right shoulder injury he’s been dealing with for the last few weeks. The Titans elevated Trevor Siemian to serve as Rudolph’s backup.

Levis hurt his shoulder in Week Four and returned to start after the team’s bye week, but he wound up being limited in practice before being ruled out against the Bills. He was limited in practice again this week, which leaves Rudolph to run the offense again.

The Titans will also be without running back Tyjae Spears, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, and linebacker Jerome Baker as they try for their second win of the season. Given how well the Lions have played so far this year, that is looking like a tall order.