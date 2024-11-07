Will Levis returns to full participation; Tony Pollard downgraded to out of practice

The Titans could have quarterback Will Levis for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. He is trending that way, having gone through a full practice Thursday.

It was the first time he was a full participant in a practice since Oct. 17.

Levis has missed the past three games with a right shoulder injury.

Running back Tony Pollard (foot) went the other way, not practicing Thursday after limited work Wednesday.

The Titans had six other changes to their report: The Titans added a hamstring injury to defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who was out for a rest day Wednesday; wide receiver Calvin Ridley (rest), safety Mike Edwards (rest) and running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring) were full participants after limited work Thursday.

Running back Julius Chestnut (foot) and tight end Nick Vannett (neck) were added to the report with limited work.