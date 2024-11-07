 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Levis returns to full participation; Tony Pollard downgraded to out of practice

  
Published November 7, 2024 04:31 PM

The Titans could have quarterback Will Levis for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. He is trending that way, having gone through a full practice Thursday.

It was the first time he was a full participant in a practice since Oct. 17.

Levis has missed the past three games with a right shoulder injury.

Running back Tony Pollard (foot) went the other way, not practicing Thursday after limited work Wednesday.

The Titans had six other changes to their report: The Titans added a hamstring injury to defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who was out for a rest day Wednesday; wide receiver Calvin Ridley (rest), safety Mike Edwards (rest) and running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring) were full participants after limited work Thursday.

Running back Julius Chestnut (foot) and tight end Nick Vannett (neck) were added to the report with limited work.