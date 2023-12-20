Will Levis won’t practice Wednesday, Ryan Tannehill will start if Levis ruled out

Titans quarterback Will Levis will not be on the practice field Wednesday.

Levis injured his ankle in last Sunday’s loss to the Texans and head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that the team will see how things go for the rookie over the course of the week.

After announcing the Levis will not practice at his Wednesday press conference, Vrabel said that he anticipates giving first-team work to Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis before saying that the two players would not be competing to make a relief start against the Seahawks. Vrabel said that Tannehill, who was the starter before an ankle injury opened the door for Levis, will start if the team needs to make a change.

Practices on Thursday and Friday will provide more insight into the direction things are going at quarterback for Tennessee this week.