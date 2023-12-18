Mike Vrabel: Will Levis’ ankle is sore, we’ll see how things go this week

Titans quarterback Will Levis had to exit Sunday’s overtime loss to the Texans with an ankle injury.

On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel said it’s too soon to tell if Levis will be available for the Week 16 matchup against the Seahawks. But the fact that Tennessee has been eliminated from postseason contention won’t really affect whether or not Levis plays on Christmas Eve.

“I don’t think that necessarily weighs into the decision right now,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “We want to make sure, one, that Will can protect himself, and that he can do his job up to the expectations that we have.

“Really, the most important thing is that any player can protect themselves out there during the game. It’s Monday right now. He’s sore, obviously, like a lot of guys. And we’ll see how things go.”

Levis was 17-of-26 for 199 yards with an interception in Sunday’s loss. He said after the game that he thinks he’ll be alright going forward. But his practice participation will be worth monitoring over the course of the week.

The Titans also have Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis on their roster at quarterback.

In eight starts this season, Levis has completed 59 percent of his throws for 1,792 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions — good for an 85.3 passer rating. He’s also rushed for 57 yards with a TD.