Will Rams emerge from round one with a quarterback?

The Rams haven’t used a first-round pick since trading up from No. 15 to No. 1 in 2016 to pick a quarterback? Will they emerge from tonight’s draft with another quarterback?

That’s one of the biggest questions hovering over tonight’s festivities.

The Rams currently hold the 19th pick. They have Matthew Stafford under contract through 2026. They owe Stafford $31 million this year, fully guaranteed. Of his $32 million compensation package in 2025, $10 million is already guaranteed.

If they pick a quarterback, questions instantly would emerge regarding Stafford. The Rams possibly would activate an Alex Smith plan, with the rookie sitting for a year and taking over in 2025.

It wouldn’t be a complete surprise. After the 2022 season, the Rams were hoping for a trade offer for Stafford, even if they would vehemently deny it. (Remember when Kevin Demoff said the Rams never asked Stafford to re-do his contract last year, and then Stafford said they did?)

If the Rams are eyeballing one of the potential first-round quarterbacks, they’ve managed to keep it close to the vest. Earlier today, Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reported that the Rams are making calls about a potential trade into the top 10.

Given the strong likelihood that quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye will go No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3, the most likely target for a top-10 move would be J.J. McCarthy.

Such a move, if it happens, would possibly if not probably entail giving up next year’s first-round pick. Ending the team’s streak of actually using first-round picks at one.