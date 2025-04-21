Will Seahawks pick up fifth-year option on Charles Cross’ contract?
Published April 21, 2025 04:42 PM
Will the Seahawks exercise the fifth-year option on left tackle Charles Cross’ contract?
General Manager John Schneider wasn’t saying Monday at the team’s pre-draft news conference.
“We’ll answer that at a later date,” Schneider said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.
Schenider’s answer didn’t give a clue about whether the Seahawks already have made a decision ahead of the May 1 deadline.
The fifth-year option for 2026 for Cross is a fully guaranteed $17.56 million, and 13 left tackles average more than that per season.
Cross has started 48 of a possible 51 games in his three seasons since the Seahawks made him the ninth overall pick. He played 100 percent of the snaps in 2022 and 2024.