Will Sean Payton return in 2023? It’s currently a 50/50 proposition

Former Saints coach Sean Payton has at least three teams interested in his services for 2023. So will he return in 2023?

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Payton is a 50/50 proposition to return in 2023. If not this year, he’ll most likely be back next year.

Payton has yet to have an in-person interview with any team. That process can start on Tuesday.

The Broncos, Cardinals, and Texans are the teams that have received permission from the Saints to talk to Payton.

With the top coaches in the NFL now making more than $20 million annually, sitting out means missing out on a lot of 2023 revenue. That would be a factor for anyone when choosing whether to return now, or a year from now.