Will Seattle make a run at Trevor Lawrence?

The Seahawks wouldn’t have traded quarterback Geno Smith without a clear plan for replacing him.

Currently, there’s chatter in some league circles that the plan could include making a run at making a trade.

The name to watch is Trevor Lawrence.

Yes, the Jaguars have said they won’t trade him. (The Seahawks said basically the same thing about Smith.)

Here’s one last nugget. When a report emerged last month that the Steelers had called the Jaguars about Lawrence, we were told that it wasn’t the Steelers who had called. It was the Seahawks.

If it happens, it’ll happen quickly. The fallback, we’re told, is Sam Darnold.

So stay tuned on this one. And everything else.

But not on Twitter. Check PFT and Bluesky, until further notice.