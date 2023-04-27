With 16th pick, Commanders take Emmanuel Forbes

The Will Levis slide continues.

The Commanders, who are entrusting the quarterback position to Sam Howell, could have taken the Kentucky quarterback or Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. Instead, the Commanders have selected Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.

The Commanders took Forbes despite Christian Gonzalez and Joey Porter being available.

The addition of Forbes beefs up the back end of a defense with a solid pass rush. Whether it’s enough to save the current regime once new ownership takes over remains to be seen.