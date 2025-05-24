With 2,044 fans showing up today, the UFL may not be long for Memphis

The second season of the UFL is not going nearly as well as the first. In Memphis, it’s a downright disaster.

Via Mike Mitchell, who religiously tracks UFL attendance on Twitter, Saturday’s game between the Arlington Renegades and Memphis Showboats at Simmons Liberty Bank Stadium was a paltry 2,044. (The home team lost, 30-12.)

Last year, the Showboats averaged 6,900 fans for this year’s Memphis home games. This year, the three prior home games drew 4,372 (Week 1), 4,753 (Week 3), and 4,215 (Week 7). Including tody, it’s an average of 3,846 fans per game.

And it gets worse. The 2-7 Showboats have one more home game, next weekend.

Before the 2025 season started, UFL executive V.P. of football operations Daryl Johnston said the league will take it a season at a time in Memphis. Unless they pack the stands in Memphis next weekend, there’s a chance that, before 2026, Memphis will be bidding bon voyage to the Showboats.