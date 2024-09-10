With CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott deals done, Micah Parsons is up next for Cowboys

The Cowboys took care of receiver CeeDee Lamb with a four-year, $136 million deal two weeks ago, and quarterback Dak Prescott signed his four-year, $240 million extension Monday. Prescott’s contract was record-setting, making him, among other things, the first player with an annual average of $60 million.

Next up for the Cowboys: Micah Parsons.

“Goddamn, you know what I’m saying? Dak owed me a little bit of money,” Parsons said of Prescott’s contract, via Patrik Walker of dallascowboys.com. “So I was like, I went to him right before we came here I was like, ‘I’ll never be broke’, and we just laughed.”

Parsons became eligible for a contract extension after last season. He did not hold out of training camp, which might have sped up the process, with Parsons vastly underpaid with a $2.989 million base salary this season.

Parsons, though, said he wanted to make sure Lamb and Prescott were paid first.

No one was more excited at Prescott’s deal than Parsons.

“He didn’t cheat the game,” Parsons said. “He earned everything he got. So that just goes to his work, his dedication, his craft, everything he put into it. Good things happen when you don’t cheat the game. And I can say he’s been 100 percent balling since he’s been here.

“So when it comes to that guy, he is not a guy that doesn’t deserve it.”

Parsons isn’t concerned about his own extension, figuring it’s just a matter of time, though the Cowboys have a history of doing deals later than sooner.

“I just [have] to keep doing what I’m doing,” Parsons said. “Keep working, keep trying to be the best player I can be and try to win championships, and then they probably throw me a little something on the side.”

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones acknowledged this offseason that Parsons wants to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. That title currently belongs to Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who signed a four-year, $140 million extension.

Parsons has earned it with two All-Pro honors and three Pro Bowls in three years, with double-digit sacks each season.

He started off 2024 with a sack, nine pressures and a tipped pass that linebacker Eric Kendricks intercepted.