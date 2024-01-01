With Chiefs locked in to AFC No. 3 seed, Patrick Mahomes unsure if he’ll play next week

The Chiefs will be the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs whether they win or lose in Week 18, which means Patrick Mahomes and other key starters may sit out for Kansas City.

Asked about that after the game, Mahomes said he didn’t even realize the Chiefs were the No. 3 seed, but that he’ll be happy to do whatever head coach Andy Reid wants. If Reid wants Mahomes to play next week against the Chargers, Mahomes will play. If Reid wants Mahomes to rest up and get ready for the Chiefs’ home game against a wild card team in two weeks, Mahomes is ready for that as well.

“I didn’t know that, but I kind of just let Coach Reid make all those decision,” Mahomes said. “If he wants us to build off this momentum I’ll be ready to roll. If he wants to give us some rest I’ll get that rest, prepare for whoever we’re going to play and get ready for the playoffs.”

An injury to Mahomes would be so devastating to the Chiefs that it’s hard to believe they’ll risk him in a meaningless game. Mahomes has probably played his last game of the regular season, and we’ll see him next in the playoffs.