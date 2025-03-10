 Skip navigation
With D.K. Metcalf in, what will the Steelers do with George Pickens?

  
Published March 9, 2025 08:13 PM

Steelers receiver George Pickens didn’t have glowing things to say after the season-ending playoff loss to the Ravens. How’s he feeling now?

With the Steelers giving D.K. Metcalf a four-year extension with a new-money average of $33 million, Pickens might find his own pickings slim as he enters a contract year at $3.4 million — roughly 10 percent of Metcalf’s new-money average.

What will they do with Pickens? Could he be traded? Will they keep him for one more year? It seems unlikely that he’ll get a massive extension. It’ll be harder to earn one with Metcalf getting the targets needed to justify the investment.

Throw in the fact that the Steelers know how to scout, draft, and develop receivers, and it could be that Pickens will be among the many transactions of the coming week, traded to a new team.

Metcalf might be rooting for it, since Pickens currently has No. 14 in Pittsburgh.