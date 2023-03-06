 Skip navigation
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
With Derek Carr apparently picking the Saints, will Aaron Rodgers land with the Jets?

  
Published March 6, 2023 06:10 AM
nbc_dps_derekcarr_230306
March 6, 2023 10:31 AM
The New Orleans Saints have reportedly jumped to the top of the list of NFL teams interested in signing free agent QB Derek Carr.

As of Sunday, free-agent quarterback Derek Carr had a “slight lean ” toward the Jets. Carr suddenly has a much stronger lean toward New Orleans.

So what does that mean for the Jets?

There are two possibilities. One, the Jets told Carr they’re not interested. Two, Carr told the Jets he’s not interested in waiting to find out if the Jets are sufficiently interested in him.

If it’s the former, it means the Jets have another plan at the position, one that they believe they’ll be able to implement. And that raises the question of whether the Jets have an inkling that they will be getting Aaron Rodgers.

We’ll find out soon enough. The clock keeps ticking on the Prince of Deliberate Darkness. Today’s news could mean that the Jets believe Rodgers eventually will be landing the plane in New Jersey.