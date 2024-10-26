 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
With Jayden Daniels questionable, Commanders do not elevate a QB for Week 8

  
Published October 26, 2024 04:21 PM

If you’re looking for a clue about Jayden Daniels’ availability for Sunday’s game against the Bears, the Commanders may have provided one on Saturday afternoon.

Washington did not elevate anyone from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 8. While the team does have three quarterbacks on its 53-man roster, if Daniels was not healthy enough to suit up, Washington would’ve needed to elevate quarterback Sam Hartman to have an emergency third quarterback available for Sunday’s game.

This doesn’t mean Daniels is going to start or even that he will be active. But it’s nevertheless notable as the No. 2 overall pick deals with a rib injury.

Daniels participated in meetings and walk-throughs all week. But he didn’t practice until Friday, when the Commanders listed him as a limited participant.

Daniels is questionable for the contest.

Marcus Mariota is set to start against Chicago if Daniels cannot play. The team also has Jeff Driskel on its 53-man roster.

