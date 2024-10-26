With Jayden Daniels questionable, Commanders do not elevate a QB for Week 8

If you’re looking for a clue about Jayden Daniels’ availability for Sunday’s game against the Bears, the Commanders may have provided one on Saturday afternoon.

Washington did not elevate anyone from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 8. While the team does have three quarterbacks on its 53-man roster, if Daniels was not healthy enough to suit up, Washington would’ve needed to elevate quarterback Sam Hartman to have an emergency third quarterback available for Sunday’s game.

This doesn’t mean Daniels is going to start or even that he will be active. But it’s nevertheless notable as the No. 2 overall pick deals with a rib injury.

Daniels participated in meetings and walk-throughs all week. But he didn’t practice until Friday, when the Commanders listed him as a limited participant.

Daniels is questionable for the contest.

Marcus Mariota is set to start against Chicago if Daniels cannot play. The team also has Jeff Driskel on its 53-man roster.

