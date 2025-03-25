With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on board, Giants could still draft a quarterback early

A week ago, the Giants had one quarterback on the roster. They now have three. Will there be more?

At a minimum, the Giants likely will add a fourth arm for offseason workouts and/or training camp. The real question is whether the Giants will be in play for a quarterback with the third overall pick in the draft, or with the second pick in round two.

The fact that they’ve added both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston presumably takes them out of play for, say, Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 or another quarterback at No. 34 or possibly trading back into the bottom of round one. And that might be what the Giants want everyone else to think.

With just Winston and Tommy DeVito in the fold, it would have been obvious that the Giants were looking to draft another quarterback. With Wilson added to the roster, other teams won’t be thinking that they should be trying to cut the line in front of the Giants.

With Wilson getting $10.5 million guaranteed for 2025 and Winston receiving (we’re told) $4 million fully guaranteed, the Giants could easily draft a quarterback in the first or second round and then cut Winston. They’d get credit for whatever he makes elsewhere, even if it’s the league minimum of $1.255 million.

In the end, $2.745 million could be the price of assuming a low profile. And the $4 million Winston will make if he isn’t cut becomes insurance against the Giants not getting the rookie quarterback they want.

Bottom line? Don’t assume the Giants are out of the rookie quarterback conversation. But, if they are, they’ve got two veterans to lead the way into a 2025 season that seemingly carries a playoffs-or-bust mandate for G.M. Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll.