Woody Johnson doesn’t receive return appointment as ambassador to the U.K.

  
Published December 2, 2024 05:26 PM

The Ambassador won’t be an ambassador again. At least not where he was an ambassador before.

Woody Johnson did not return a return appointment as the U.S. ambassador to the UK, in the incoming Trump administration.

The president-elect announced on Monday that Warren A. Stephens will receive the assignment.

That doesn’t mean Johnson won’t be securing some other role in the administration. Some in league circles, however, believed Johnson hoped to go back to the position he held in the initial Trump administration.

If Woody exits again, his brother Christopher would presumably take over the reins of the Jets. When that happened in 2017, some of the Jets competitors were concerned that things would get dramatically better for the team Woody runs.