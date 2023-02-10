 Skip navigation
Top News

Woody Johnson “optimistic” Jets will find an impact quarterback this offseason

  
Published February 10, 2023 09:23 AM
The Jets have started 12 different quarterbacks the past seven seasons, including three in 2022. Brett Favre in 2008 was the team’s last Pro Bowler at the position.

They have tried every which way to find a franchise quarterback without success.

It’s a big reason the Jets haven’t made the postseason since 2010.

That’s an issue ,” Jets owner Woody Johnson said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “That’s the issue right now. The issue is quarterback performance and also running the ball. We have to have a balanced offense.”

Johnson expressed optimism that the Jets can land their franchise quarterback this offseason.

“I’m always optimistic,” Johnson said.

Johnson said last month he “absolutely” would pay a veteran quarterback if General Manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh opt for one. Aaron Rodgers, who would have to be acquired in a trade, has been linked to the Jets after they hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator.

The Jets will have other options, too, if a Rodgers’ trade doesn’t become a fruition.