Woody Marks, Will Anderson Jr. return to practice as limited participants

Rookie running back Woody Marks (ankle) and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (chest/shoulder) returned to Texans’ practice as limited participants.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said earlier this week that he expects Marks, Anders and cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot) to play this week. But Lassiter remained a non-participant on Thursday.

Marks played 41 of 76 snaps but rushed for 64 yards on 19 carries. Anderson missed one practice last week with his injuries before playing 34 of 54 snaps against the Colts.

Linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring) and safety Jaylen Reed (forearm) again were out of practice.

Right tackle Trent Brown (hand) and defensive end Denico Autry (knee) were upgraded to limited participation.

Middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) had a full practice after limited participation on Wednesday.