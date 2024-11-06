 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
nbc_csu_tradeupgrade_241106.jpg
NFL trade deadline grades: Chiefs, Commanders lead
nbc_pft_draft_241106.jpg
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
WR CeeDee Lamb, CB Trevon Diggs limited in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published November 6, 2024 05:41 PM

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sprained his right shoulder during Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. He played through it, and he expects to play through it the rest of the season.

Lamb practiced Wednesday on a limited basis.

Defensive end Micah Parsons (ankle), cornerback Trevon Diggs (calf) and offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (neck/shoulder) also were limited.

It was Parsons’ first practice since he was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain against the Giants, which cost him four games.

Diggs has a tear in his calf but played through his injury Sunday.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder), right guard Zack Martin (shoulder), quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring), safety Juanyeh Thomas (concussion) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) missed practice.