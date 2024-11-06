WR CeeDee Lamb, CB Trevon Diggs limited in Wednesday’s practice

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sprained his right shoulder during Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. He played through it, and he expects to play through it the rest of the season.

Lamb practiced Wednesday on a limited basis.

Defensive end Micah Parsons (ankle), cornerback Trevon Diggs (calf) and offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (neck/shoulder) also were limited.

It was Parsons’ first practice since he was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain against the Giants, which cost him four games.

Diggs has a tear in his calf but played through his injury Sunday.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder), right guard Zack Martin (shoulder), quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring), safety Juanyeh Thomas (concussion) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) missed practice.