WR Denzel Boston visited the Commanders and Texans this week

Wide receiver Denzel Boston added a few more teams to his list of pre-draft visits this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Boston visited the Commanders and Texans. His previously reported visit with the Dolphins will take place on Wednesday and will be his final trip to meet with a team ahead of next week’s draft.

Boston met with a number of other teams over the last few weeks and he is widely expected to come off the board in the first round.

Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson are other top wideouts in this year’s class and all of the receivers are a little more than a week away from finding out where they’ll start their NFL careers.