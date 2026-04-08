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Denzel Boston set to visit Dolphins next week

  
Published April 8, 2026 09:00 AM

The Dolphins have parted ways with both of their top wide receivers from the 2025 season, so there’s a good chance they’ll be addressing the spot during the draft later this month.

One potential addition is set for a meeting with the team next week. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Denzel Boston is due for a visit.

Boston has also spent time with the Steelers, Raiders, and Browns after catching 125 passes for 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns at Washington over the last two seasons.

The Dolphins released Tyreek Hill and traded Jaylen Waddle to Denver for a package that included the 30th overall pick. They also own the 11th pick and have signed Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell as free agents over the last few weeks.